Bihar: Lalu Prasad Yadav says in the Grand Alliance rally that, 'BJP and RSS will be wiped out in 2024'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

Mahajutan has started in Bihar regarding the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The first grand rally of the Grand Alliance was organized in Purnia on Saturday. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav said that a different form of this Mahajutan of Mahagabandhan is being seen.