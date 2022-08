Bihar Law Minister Warrant: Court issued warrant against Law Minister

A warrant has been issued by the court against Bihar Law Minister Kartik Kumar. A warrant has been issued against him in the kidnapping case within 24 hours of taking oath as the minister.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 03:47 PM IST

A warrant has been issued by the court against Bihar Law Minister Kartik Kumar. A warrant has been issued against him in the kidnapping case within 24 hours of taking oath as the minister.