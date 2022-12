videoDetails

Bihar Liquor Tragedy: Who is responsible for 81 deaths?

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 04:46 PM IST

Bihar Police has started raiding many places in Bihar after the spurious liquor case. There is prohibition in Bihar, even after this there is no decrease in deaths due to spurious liquor. Even once after the death of 81 people in Chhapra, CM Nitish and the Grand Alliance government are on the target of the opposition and the public.