Bihar: Municipal Corporation removes stall of 'Graduate Chaiwali'

The Municipal Corporation has taken action against the famous 'Graduate Chaiwali' of Patna. In this action her stall was removed. During this, Priyanka Gupta was seen crying.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

