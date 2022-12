videoDetails

Bihar News: Insensitive statement of Bihar government ministers on Chhapra liquor case

| Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

Many people have died in Chhapra due to drinking poisonous liquor in Bihar. On which there was a lot of uproar in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. CM Nitish said that whoever drinks poisonous liquor will die, there is nothing new in this. So a minister of the same government said that increase immunity through sports.