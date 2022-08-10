NewsVideos

Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar again went into the lap of corruption - Ravi Shankar Prasad

Nitish Kumar will take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 8th time today. Speaking on the ongoing political struggle in Bihar, Ravi Shankar Prasad has again attacked Nitish Kumar. He has said that Nitish Kumar has gone into the lap of corruption.

|Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 01:44 PM IST
Nitish Kumar will take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 8th time today. Speaking on the ongoing political struggle in Bihar, Ravi Shankar Prasad has again attacked Nitish Kumar. He has said that Nitish Kumar has gone into the lap of corruption.

