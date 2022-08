Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar will take oath as CM for the 8th time

Nitish Kumar has decided to form a new government with RJD. The swearing-in of the new government will take place at around 2 pm today. Nitish Kumar will take oath as CM and Tejashwi Yadav as Deputy CM.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

