NewsVideos

Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar will take oath today at 2 pm

The same thing happened in Bihar which everyone was aware of. Nitish Kumar has decided to form a new government with RJD. The swearing-in of the new government will take place at around 2 pm today. Nitish Kumar will take oath as CM and Tejashwi Yadav as Deputy CM.

|Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
The same thing happened in Bihar which everyone was aware of. Nitish Kumar has decided to form a new government with RJD. The swearing-in of the new government will take place at around 2 pm today. Nitish Kumar will take oath as CM and Tejashwi Yadav as Deputy CM.

All Videos

Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Bihar, BJP has announced to protest in the entire Bihar today
7:40
Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Bihar, BJP has announced to protest in the entire Bihar today
Nitish Kumar's political strategy has been treacherous - Radha Mohan Singh
8:51
Nitish Kumar's political strategy has been treacherous - Radha Mohan Singh
Encounter continues in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam
2:40
Encounter continues in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam
China Taiwan War: The whole world is in tension due to the preparation of China's nuclear test
4:15
China Taiwan War: The whole world is in tension due to the preparation of China's nuclear test
Bihar Political Crisis: BJP has announced to protest in the entire Bihar today
8:33
Bihar Political Crisis: BJP has announced to protest in the entire Bihar today

Trending Videos

7:40
Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Bihar, BJP has announced to protest in the entire Bihar today
8:51
Nitish Kumar's political strategy has been treacherous - Radha Mohan Singh
2:40
Encounter continues in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam
4:15
China Taiwan War: The whole world is in tension due to the preparation of China's nuclear test
8:33
Bihar Political Crisis: BJP has announced to protest in the entire Bihar today
Nitish Kumar,CM Nitish Kumar,Nitish kumar news,nitish kumar bihar,Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,Nitish Kumar resigns,nitish kumar resign,nitish kumar latest news,Nitish Kumar Resignation,cm nitish kumar live today news,bihar politics nitish kumar,bihar cm nitish kumar resigns,nitish kumar resign as bihar chief minister,bihar nitish news,bihar news nitish kumar,Nitish Kumar oath ceremony,BJP,RJD,Tejashwi Yadav,Chirag Paswan,Amit Shah,Modi,Bihar political crisis,