Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar will take oath today at 2 pm

The same thing happened in Bihar which everyone was aware of. Nitish Kumar has decided to form a new government with RJD. The swearing-in of the new government will take place at around 2 pm today. Nitish Kumar will take oath as CM and Tejashwi Yadav as Deputy CM.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

