Taal Thok Ke: Modi's third term confirmed!

Sonam | Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 07:54 PM IST

After the results of Lok Sabha elections, a meeting is going on to form the new NDA government. This meeting is being held at the PM's residence. Which includes TDP President Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, LJP leader Chirag Paswan, HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Enkath Shinde. Nitish Kumar has set big conditions for forming the government. Narendra Modi has submitted his resignation to President Draupadi Murmu. Watch the big debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.