Taal Thok Ke: Modi's third term confirmed!

Sonam|Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 07:54 PM IST
After the results of Lok Sabha elections, a meeting is going on to form the new NDA government. This meeting is being held at the PM's residence. Which includes TDP President Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, LJP leader Chirag Paswan, HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Enkath Shinde. Nitish Kumar has set big conditions for forming the government. Narendra Modi has submitted his resignation to President Draupadi Murmu. Watch the big debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.

NDA to form Coalition government?
NDA to form Coalition government?
NDA takes big decision after Lok Sabha Election Results
NDA takes big decision after Lok Sabha Election Results
PM Modi Tenders Resignation to President Of India
PM Modi Tenders Resignation to President Of India
Devendra Fadnavis Offers to Resign as Deputy CM
Devendra Fadnavis Offers to Resign as Deputy CM
Watch Exclusive Conversation with Hema Malini as she wins seat from Mathura
Watch Exclusive Conversation with Hema Malini as she wins seat from Mathura

