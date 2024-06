videoDetails

NDA takes big decision after Lok Sabha Election Results

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 05:28 PM IST

Badhir: NDA meeting was held in Delhi after the results of Lok Sabha elections. After not getting many votes in the Lok Sabha elections, NDA has started trying to form an alliance. The last meeting of Modi cabinet was held today. During this meeting, the recommendation to dissolve the 17th Lok Sabha was approved. In this meeting, PM Modi encouraged the MPs.