videoDetails

NDA to form Coalition government?

| Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 05:30 PM IST

Brainstorming regarding the new government in Delhi. Maharashtra CM Shinde reached Delhi to attend the meeting. Nitish and Chandrababu Naidu also present in Delhi. Brainstorming on forming government. After the results of Lok Sabha elections, NDA has now started trying to form a coalition government. TDP may demand 5 to 6 ministerial posts. Nitish can also demand 4 ministerial posts. Modi cabinet meeting was held today before forming the new government. In which the recommendation to dissolve the 17th Lok Sabha was approved.