Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2755454
NewsVideos
videoDetails

NDA to form Coalition government?

|Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Brainstorming regarding the new government in Delhi. Maharashtra CM Shinde reached Delhi to attend the meeting. Nitish and Chandrababu Naidu also present in Delhi. Brainstorming on forming government. After the results of Lok Sabha elections, NDA has now started trying to form a coalition government. TDP may demand 5 to 6 ministerial posts. Nitish can also demand 4 ministerial posts. Modi cabinet meeting was held today before forming the new government. In which the recommendation to dissolve the 17th Lok Sabha was approved.

All Videos

NDA takes big decision after Lok Sabha Election Results
Play Icon03:38
NDA takes big decision after Lok Sabha Election Results
PM Modi Tenders Resignation to President Of India
Play Icon01:03
PM Modi Tenders Resignation to President Of India
Devendra Fadnavis Offers to Resign as Deputy CM
Play Icon01:00
Devendra Fadnavis Offers to Resign as Deputy CM
Watch Exclusive Conversation with Hema Malini as she wins seat from Mathura
Play Icon01:59
Watch Exclusive Conversation with Hema Malini as she wins seat from Mathura
Akhilesh Yadav makes Samajwadi Party achieve huge victory
Play Icon05:07
Akhilesh Yadav makes Samajwadi Party achieve huge victory

Trending Videos

NDA takes big decision after Lok Sabha Election Results
play icon3:38
NDA takes big decision after Lok Sabha Election Results
PM Modi Tenders Resignation to President Of India
play icon1:3
PM Modi Tenders Resignation to President Of India
Devendra Fadnavis Offers to Resign as Deputy CM
play icon1:0
Devendra Fadnavis Offers to Resign as Deputy CM
Watch Exclusive Conversation with Hema Malini as she wins seat from Mathura
play icon1:59
Watch Exclusive Conversation with Hema Malini as she wins seat from Mathura
Akhilesh Yadav makes Samajwadi Party achieve huge victory
play icon5:7
Akhilesh Yadav makes Samajwadi Party achieve huge victory