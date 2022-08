Bihar Political Crisis: Tejashwi Yadav arrives at Nitish Kumar's house

Nitish Kumar will take oath as the Chief Minister at 2 pm while Tejashwi Yadav will become the Deputy CM. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav has reached Nitish Kumar's house.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

