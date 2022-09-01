NewsVideos

Bihar Political drama: Kartik Kumar's big statement on his resignation

Bihar minister Kartik Kumar resigned from the post of minister within 24 hours of changing the department. Giving clarification on his resignation, he said that the image of RJD was being maligned. He further said that BJP is making unnecessary hue and cry.

|Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 04:00 PM IST
