Bihar Political drama: RJD leader Karthik Kumar breaks silence on his resignation, targets BJP

Bihar minister Kartik Kumar resigned within 24 hours of changing the department. Giving clarification on his resignation, he said that the image of RJD was being maligned. He further said that BJP is making unnecessary ruckus.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 05:59 PM IST

