NewsVideos

Bihar Political drama: RJD leader Karthik Kumar breaks silence on his resignation, targets BJP

Bihar minister Kartik Kumar resigned within 24 hours of changing the department. Giving clarification on his resignation, he said that the image of RJD was being maligned. He further said that BJP is making unnecessary ruckus.

|Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 05:59 PM IST
Bihar minister Kartik Kumar resigned within 24 hours of changing the department. Giving clarification on his resignation, he said that the image of RJD was being maligned. He further said that BJP is making unnecessary ruckus.

All Videos

Twitter adopts Instagram’s close friend feature
Twitter adopts Instagram’s close friend feature
BJP Vs AAP: BJP alleges Arvind Kejriwal misled the whole country
2:3
BJP Vs AAP: BJP alleges Arvind Kejriwal misled the whole country
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim
4:1
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs reached Raj Bhavan to meet Governor
5:23
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs reached Raj Bhavan to meet Governor
WATCH: Spain’s annual La Tomatina tomato fight. You just can't miss this!
WATCH: Spain’s annual La Tomatina tomato fight. You just can't miss this!

Trending Videos

Twitter adopts Instagram’s close friend feature
2:3
BJP Vs AAP: BJP alleges Arvind Kejriwal misled the whole country
4:1
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim
5:23
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs reached Raj Bhavan to meet Governor
WATCH: Spain’s annual La Tomatina tomato fight. You just can't miss this!
kartik kumar law minister bihar,karthik kumar law minister,law minister bihar,bihar law minister,law minister of bihar,nitish kumar bihar,bihar law minister kidnapper,law minister of bihar controversy,Bihar news,Nitish Kumar,kartik singh bihar minister,bihar law minister cadnapping case,Bihar,kartik kumar,Law Minister,Bihar Politics,Bihar cabinet expansion,bihar law minister kartikeya singh,kartik kumar bihar law minister,