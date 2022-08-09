NewsVideos

Bihar Politics: CM and Deputy CM to take oath tomorrow at Raj Bhavan

Tomorrow in Bihar, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will take an oath at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan. Nitish Kumar will take oath as CM for the eighth time. After presenting his claim to form the new government, Nitish Kumar has also spoken to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi over the phone.

