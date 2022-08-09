Bihar Politics Crisis: What did Nitish Kumar say about forming new government?

Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Bihar, Nitish Kumar interacted with the media after resigning from the post of Chief Minister. During this, he made allegations on the BJP and also talked about forming a new government.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 07:46 PM IST

