Bihar Politics: Fight over the name of BJP now

| Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

The battle of BJP vs JDU in Bihar has now reached the JP movement. Attacking Nitish Kumar, Amit Shah said that today the leaders who came out of the JP movement are sitting in the lap of the Congress. Countering this statement of the Home Minister, Nitish Kumar said that such people do not know anything about JP.