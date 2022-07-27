NewsVideos

Bihar School: 'Religious' law in Kishanganj schools?

After Jharkhand, the matter of giving holiday on Friday has come to the fore in 37 government schools in Bihar's Kishanganj. In the Muslim-dominated areas of Kishanganj, government schools are being given a holiday on Friday while classes are being held on Sunday.

Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 06:50 PM IST
