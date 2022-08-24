Bihar Vidhan Sabha: Why did Nitish Kumar got angry while giving his speech?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while addressing the assembly attacked the BJP. He said that only the central government is discussed. Their promotion is from social media to TV. Nitish said that the people of Bihar have made him the Chief Minister.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 07:32 PM IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while addressing the assembly attacked the BJP. He said that only the central government is discussed. Their promotion is from social media to TV. Nitish said that the people of Bihar have made him the Chief Minister.