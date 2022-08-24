NewsVideos

Bihar Vidhan Sabha: Why did Nitish Kumar got angry while giving his speech?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while addressing the assembly attacked the BJP. He said that only the central government is discussed. Their promotion is from social media to TV. Nitish said that the people of Bihar have made him the Chief Minister.

|Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 07:32 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while addressing the assembly attacked the BJP. He said that only the central government is discussed. Their promotion is from social media to TV. Nitish said that the people of Bihar have made him the Chief Minister.

All Videos

This big leader left BJP along with 6500 workers, said - Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is just a matter of saying
1:17
This big leader left BJP along with 6500 workers, said - Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is just a matter of saying
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav targets BJP
13:52
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav targets BJP
Supertech Twin Tower Demolition with over 3,500 Kg Explosives to destroy Towers in 10 Sec
Supertech Twin Tower Demolition with over 3,500 Kg Explosives to destroy Towers in 10 Sec
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav addresses the assembly
9:28
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav addresses the assembly
The CCTV footage of 44-year-old Supreeth, who died in a painful road accident in Bangalore
2:29
The CCTV footage of 44-year-old Supreeth, who died in a painful road accident in Bangalore

Trending Videos

1:17
This big leader left BJP along with 6500 workers, said - Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is just a matter of saying
13:52
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav targets BJP
Supertech Twin Tower Demolition with over 3,500 Kg Explosives to destroy Towers in 10 Sec
9:28
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav addresses the assembly
2:29
The CCTV footage of 44-year-old Supreeth, who died in a painful road accident in Bangalore
bihar vidhan sabha news,nitish kumar bihar vidhan sabha speech,bihar vidhan sabha,bihar vidhan sabha today news,Nitish Kumar,CM Nitish Kumar,Nitish kumar news,nitish kumar video,Bihar,Bihar news,nitish kumar speech,Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar bihar vidhan sabha live,cm nitish kumar speech,bihar vidhan sabha nitish kumar speech,Bihar government,bihar vidhan sabha 2022,nitish kumar bihar vidhan sabha speech today,