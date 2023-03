videoDetails

BJP and AAP counterattacks each other after MHA disapproves Delhi Budget

| Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

Delhi government's budget was to be presented today, but the Home Ministry objecting to some provisions has not approved the budget and has sought an answer regarding this. Politics has intensified in BJP and AAP regarding this. In this matter, where on one hand Saurabh Bhardwaj has targeted the central government, on the other hand BJP's Harish Khurana is seen attacking AAP in this regard.