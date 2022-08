BJP attacks AAP government over liquor policy

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Manish Sisodia has lied about the excise policy. Delhi LG has acted as per the rules. He has not taken any decision under anybody's influence

| Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 03:54 PM IST

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Manish Sisodia has lied about the excise policy. Delhi LG has acted as per the rules. He has not taken any decision under anybody's influence