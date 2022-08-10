BJP has announced to protest against Nitish and Tejashwi alliance in Bihar for the next 3 days
BJP has announced to protest against Nitish and Tejashwi alliance in Bihar for the next 3 days. Let us tell you, Nitish Kumar will take oath as the Chief Minister at 2 pm while Tejashwi Yadav will become the Deputy CM. Watch live report from Tejashwi Yadav's house
BJP has announced to protest against Nitish and Tejashwi alliance in Bihar for the next 3 days. Let us tell you, Nitish Kumar will take oath as the Chief Minister at 2 pm while Tejashwi Yadav will become the Deputy CM. Watch live report from Tejashwi Yadav's house