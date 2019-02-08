हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
Live TV
Videos
Photos
World
India
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Cricket
Technology
States
Business
Bhojpuri
. . .
Live TV
Videos
Photos
Blogs
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Bullion
Automobile
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Health
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi over new charges on Rafale Deal
BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi over new charges on Rafale Deal. Watch this video to know more.
Feb 08, 2019, 14:24 PM IST
Latest Videos
PT17M34S
Ballot Train 2019: Zee News tracks voters' moods ahead of Lok Sabha polls, 08 Feb 2019
PT1M43S
Jodhpur: Male veterinarian rescues three panther cubs, 08 Feb 2019
PT53S
CCTV Video: Youth walks on road, gets hit by a bus in Bhopal, 08 Feb 2019
PT4M
Hailstorms hits several parts of Delhi-NCR, 08 Feb 2019
Next
Video
Spurious liquor kills 16 in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, Saharanpur
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
AR Rahman criticised over daughter wearing a veil, music maestro hits back with a family pic
People
Sonia Gandhi appreciates Nitin Gadkari's work as Transport Minister
India
Live: People who looted this country will have to be scared of me, PM Modi in Parliament
India
Supreme Court raps Mayawati over statue-construction spree
Uttar Pradesh
India
SC dismisses Tejashwi Yadav's plea to retain official bungalow
Bihar
India
2nd T20I: New Zealand women beat India by 4 wickets to lead series 2-0
cricket
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: How the action unfolded
cricket
MoD's dissent note on Rafale had nothing to do with its pricing: Ex-Defence Secretary G...
India
Sonu Nigam suffers seafood allergy, shares pics from hospital bed
People
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rejects report of PMO interference in Rafale deal, calls...
India