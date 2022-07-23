NewsVideos

BJP is protesting outside Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's house

BJP is protesting outside Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's house. BJP is creating a ruckus against the AAP government in protest against the discrepancy in the excise policy. During the uproar, Delhi Police has detained BJP state president Adesh Gupta.

|Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 02:00 PM IST
