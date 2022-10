BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi attacks AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over hijab remark

| Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 05:28 PM IST

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain has hit back at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's "Hijab Wali Prime Minister" statement. He has accused Owaisi of creating tension between Hindus and Muslims in the country.