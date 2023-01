videoDetails

BJP leader Ram Kadam come out in support of Dhirendra Shastri

| Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 02:45 PM IST

Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham (Dhirendra Krishna Shastri) has become a topic of discussion these days. BJP leader Ram Kadam has given a statement in support of Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. He has termed Baba's protest as Congress sponsored.