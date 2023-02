videoDetails

BJP leader Sangeet Som Makes Big Statement on Akhilesh Yadav says, 'Akhilesh is promoting Swami Prasad'

| Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

Many controversial statements are coming to fore on Ramcharitmanas Book. Swami Prasad Maurya gave a controversial statement in this matter. Regarding this, BJP leader Sangeet Som has given a big statement on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Sangeet Som said, 'Akhilesh is promoting Swami Prasad Maurya. The work of setting fire is being done in UP. The sentiments of Hindu society are being hurt.