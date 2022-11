BJP made serious allegations against AAP leader Satyendar Jain

| Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

BJP has made serious allegations against AAP's jailed minister and senior leader Satyendar Jain. BJP has alleged that Satyendar Jain has extorted Rs 10 crore from Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Sukesh Chandrashekhar is also in jail in money laundering case. Referring to the letter written by Sukesh to the Lieutenant Governor, BJP leader Sambit Patra has leveled many more allegations against AAP leader Satyendar Jain.