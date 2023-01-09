NewsVideos
BJP MP from Alwar threatens DSP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
BJP MP BalakNath threatened DSP in police station, said goon in police uniform. Along with this, the BJP MP also said that he will regret what a big mistake he has made.

