BJP MP Gautam Gambhir's big questions for CM Arvind Kejriwal

| Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 07:42 PM IST

MCD elections in Delhi will be held on December 4. The results will be declared on 7th December. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir participated in the Conclave of Zee News before the MCD elections. He fiercely targeted the Aam Aadmi Party government of Delhi. He said that AAP has cheated the public.