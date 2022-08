BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli has been attacked by mining mafia

BJP MP from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, Ranjeeta Koli has been attacked by mining mafia. The MP has narrowly survived the attack. The attackers ransacked his car. MP Ranjita Koli saved her life by running in the fields

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

