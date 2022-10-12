NewsVideos

BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Dwarka, Gujarat

|Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 04:30 PM IST
Addressing the gathering in Dwarka, Gujarat, BJP President JP Nadda counted the achievements of Modi. He said that PM Modi has increased the value of India.

All Videos

How PM Modi has focused on temple renovation? | Watch
12:49
How PM Modi has focused on temple renovation? | Watch
Rain continues to wreak havoc in many states of the country
5:39
Rain continues to wreak havoc in many states of the country
मिलिए, गाजियाबाद की पहली महिला बस ड्राइवर से, वक्त और हालत ने कैसे बनाया प्रियंका शर्मा को बस चालक
4:12
मिलिए, गाजियाबाद की पहली महिला बस ड्राइवर से, वक्त और हालत ने कैसे बनाया प्रियंका शर्मा को बस चालक
Centre approves 78 days wage as bonus to Railway employees
3:34
Centre approves 78 days wage as bonus to Railway employees
Public event में फैंस के साथ सेल्फी क्लिक करते दिखे एक्टर रणवीर सिंह
3:7
Public event में फैंस के साथ सेल्फी क्लिक करते दिखे एक्टर रणवीर सिंह

Trending Videos

12:49
How PM Modi has focused on temple renovation? | Watch
5:39
Rain continues to wreak havoc in many states of the country
4:12
मिलिए, गाजियाबाद की पहली महिला बस ड्राइवर से, वक्त और हालत ने कैसे बनाया प्रियंका शर्मा को बस चालक
3:34
Centre approves 78 days wage as bonus to Railway employees
3:7
Public event में फैंस के साथ सेल्फी क्लिक करते दिखे एक्टर रणवीर सिंह
jp nadda gujarat rally,JP Nadda,jp nadda in gujarat,jp nadda in gujarat today,jp nadda gujarat,jp nadda gujarat visit,jp nadda gujarat live news,jp nadda gujarat visit today,jp nadda mission gujarat,jp nadda in gujarat hindi news,Gujarat News,jp nadda news,jp nadda gujarat tour,j p nadda in gujarat,gujarat election 2022,Gujarat,Gujarat Election,jp nadda speech,bjp rally in gujarat,gujarati news,jp nadda in gujarat latest news,