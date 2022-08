BJP once again protests against Delhi Government

The BJP is constantly attacking the Aam Aadmi Party regarding the new liquor policy. Once again the BJP has started a protest against the Delhi government. Many big leaders of BJP are also involved in this demonstration.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 06:55 PM IST

The BJP is constantly attacking the Aam Aadmi Party regarding the new liquor policy. Once again the BJP has started a protest against the Delhi government. Many big leaders of BJP are also involved in this demonstration.