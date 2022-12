videoDetails

BJP Preps up For 2024 Elections, Know the whole schedule of meetings

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 02:42 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party has stepped up preparations for 2024 elections. BJP has increased the number of difficult seats from 144 to 160. Along with this, BJP is going to begin its meetings in Bihar and Hyderabad soon. Know in detail what preparations BJP is doing for 2024 elections.