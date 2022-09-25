NewsVideos

BJP President JP Nadda on 'Mission Kerala' | Watch

|Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 03:11 PM IST
JP Nadda is coming to Kerala today on a two-day tour. Here he will attend organizational programs and continue to travel to various regions to increase the political reach of the party.

All Videos

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Angry locals block Badrinath-Rishikesh highway
9:52
Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Angry locals block Badrinath-Rishikesh highway
Big disclosure in Aditya murder case, 4 accused including Irshad-Arshad arrested
3:6
Big disclosure in Aditya murder case, 4 accused including Irshad-Arshad arrested
Desh Superfast: Gehlot may resign from the post of CM today
9:26
Desh Superfast: Gehlot may resign from the post of CM today
Jhulan Goswami bowls 10,000th ODI ball as she bowed out of international cricket
Jhulan Goswami bowls 10,000th ODI ball as she bowed out of international cricket
'I thought you will ask...':Harmanpreet Kaur responded on a question about Deepti Sharma’s run-out
'I thought you will ask...':Harmanpreet Kaur responded on a question about Deepti Sharma’s run-out

Trending Videos

9:52
Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Angry locals block Badrinath-Rishikesh highway
3:6
Big disclosure in Aditya murder case, 4 accused including Irshad-Arshad arrested
9:26
Desh Superfast: Gehlot may resign from the post of CM today
Jhulan Goswami bowls 10,000th ODI ball as she bowed out of international cricket
'I thought you will ask...':Harmanpreet Kaur responded on a question about Deepti Sharma’s run-out
JP Nadda,jp nadda in kerala,jp nadda kerala visit,jp nadda kerala,bjp president jp nadda,jp nadda news,BJP chief JP Nadda,jp nadda live,jp nadda bjp president,Kerala,J P Nadda,jp nadda live today,Nadda,Kerala news,president jp nadda,jp nadda trivandrum,kerala visit of jp nadda,jp nadda to visit kerala,kerala news live,Kerala Govt,jp nadda's kerala visit,nadda kerala,bjp kerala,j p nadda live,nadda in kerala,nadda kerala visit,