BJP Press Conference: BJP accuses Sonia Gandhi

BJP has hit hard on Congress on the claim of SIT regarding Teesta Setalvad case. BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra held a press conference today. Sambit Patra said that Ahmed Patel is just a name, Sonia Gandhi was behind him. The first installment of Rs 30 lakh was given to Teesta Setalvad. Imagine that crores of rupees would have been given to destabilize the Gujarat government.

| Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 01:57 PM IST

