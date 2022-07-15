BJP Press Conference: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari gave wrong facts- Gaurav Bhatia

BJP has attacked Congress by holding a press conference. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the wires of Congress are connected with Pakistan. Taking a jibe at former Vice President Hamid Ansari, he said that he put out wrong facts. BJP spokesperson said, 'The Congress party was learning from Pakistan's ISI agent how to fight terrorism.

| Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 01:00 PM IST

