NewsVideos

BJP Press Conference: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari gave wrong facts- Gaurav Bhatia

BJP has attacked Congress by holding a press conference. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the wires of Congress are connected with Pakistan. Taking a jibe at former Vice President Hamid Ansari, he said that he put out wrong facts. BJP spokesperson said, 'The Congress party was learning from Pakistan's ISI agent how to fight terrorism.

|Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 01:00 PM IST
BJP has attacked Congress by holding a press conference. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the wires of Congress are connected with Pakistan. Taking a jibe at former Vice President Hamid Ansari, he said that he put out wrong facts. BJP spokesperson said, 'The Congress party was learning from Pakistan's ISI agent how to fight terrorism.

All Videos

Schools Week Off Controversy: Friday's holiday instead of Sunday
20:52
Schools Week Off Controversy: Friday's holiday instead of Sunday
Raj Thackeray - Fadnavis's one and a half hour discussion
2:30
Raj Thackeray - Fadnavis's one and a half hour discussion
World Youth Skills Day: The enormous skill gap between the skills required and the India’s highly employable
World Youth Skills Day: The enormous skill gap between the skills required and the India’s highly employable
Hamid Ansari Controversy: BJP released a picture of the year 2009
23:32
Hamid Ansari Controversy: BJP released a picture of the year 2009
Headline : Gauhar Chishti arrested from Hyderabad
1:35
Headline : Gauhar Chishti arrested from Hyderabad

Trending Videos

20:52
Schools Week Off Controversy: Friday's holiday instead of Sunday
2:30
Raj Thackeray - Fadnavis's one and a half hour discussion
World Youth Skills Day: The enormous skill gap between the skills required and the India’s highly employable
23:32
Hamid Ansari Controversy: BJP released a picture of the year 2009
1:35
Headline : Gauhar Chishti arrested from Hyderabad
Gaurav Bhatia,BJP press conference,press conference bjp,joint press conference,bjp press conference on national herald case,gaurav bhatia moves supreme court,spokesperson gaurav bhatia,gaurav bhatia vs gourav vallabh,gaurav bhatia news,gaurav bhatia bjp spokesperson,gaurav bhatia twitter,gaurav bhatia bjp,gaurav bhatia on hamid ansari,gaurav bhatia on congress,gaurav bhatia bjp pravakta,gaurav bhatia latest debate,Hamid Ansari,Congress,Pakistan,