BJP protest outside Manish Sisodia's house against liquor policy in Delhi

BJP is protesting outside Manish Sisodia's house against the liquor policy in Delhi. In this protest, slogans of 'Gali-Gali Mein Shor Hai, Sarkar Chor Hai' are being raised.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 06:17 PM IST

