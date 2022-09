BJP protests against Gehlot government over death of cows due to lumpi virus

| Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 03:15 PM IST

In Jaipur, BJP workers are protesting outside the assembly over the death of cows due to the lumpi virus. Heavy police force is present at the spot which is trying to stop them. BJP is calling the death of cows due to lumpi virus a failure of the Ashok Gehlot government.