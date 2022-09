BJP protests outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

Delhi BJP MLAs have adopted a unique method of protest against CM Arvind Kejriwal. All the MLAs have reached his house by taking auto rickshaw. He also says that he will gift an auto rickshaw to Kejriwal.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 01:02 PM IST

