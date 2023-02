videoDetails

'BJP reduces 100 seats in 2024 elections', Nitish Kumar's big statement on BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has told the opposition a formula that how BJP can be defeated in the next Lok Sabha elections? Giving a big statement, Nitish has said that BJP will be limited to 100 seats.