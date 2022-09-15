NewsVideos

BJP releases video of new sting operation in Delhi liquor scam case

BJP has released the video of the new sting operation in the Delhi liquor scam case. Along with this, many allegations have also been made against the Aam Aadmi Party. BJP says that there has been a big scam in the liquor policy.

|Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 01:00 PM IST
