BJP runs a campaign against Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 09:40 AM IST

The BJP is linking Rahul Gandhi's statement 'Saare Modi Chor' to the insult of OBCs. BJP leaders are linking Rahul Gandhi's statement with the insult of backward classes. BJP hit back on Rahul Gandhi's statement and said that Rahul made allegations without any proof. He insulted the OBC community.