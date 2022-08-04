NewsVideos

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has made a scathing attack on the Gandhi family

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has made a scathing attack on the Gandhi family, badly trapped in the Herald case. Sambit Patra said that this is the same Congress that goes to court even at 12 midnight to free the terrorists.

|Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 12:24 PM IST
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has made a scathing attack on the Gandhi family, badly trapped in the Herald case. Sambit Patra said that this is the same Congress that goes to court even at 12 midnight to free the terrorists.

All Videos

Speaker Om Birla has given strong advice on the uproar of the opposition in Parliament
5:23
Speaker Om Birla has given strong advice on the uproar of the opposition in Parliament
The Taliban government has denied the US attack on al-Zawahiri
6:41
The Taliban government has denied the US attack on al-Zawahiri
China-Taiwan Tensions Live Updates
6:25
China-Taiwan Tensions Live Updates
OnePlus10T: Phone that is generations ahead with it's revolutionary features
OnePlus10T: Phone that is generations ahead with it's revolutionary features
Taking major action in the National Herald case, the office of Young Indian has been sealed
5:2
Taking major action in the National Herald case, the office of Young Indian has been sealed

Trending Videos

5:23
Speaker Om Birla has given strong advice on the uproar of the opposition in Parliament
6:41
The Taliban government has denied the US attack on al-Zawahiri
6:25
China-Taiwan Tensions Live Updates
OnePlus10T: Phone that is generations ahead with it's revolutionary features
5:2
Taking major action in the National Herald case, the office of Young Indian has been sealed
young india office sealed by ed,ed seals young india office,young india office sealed,young india office,young india office news,young indian office sealed,Young Indian office,ed seal young indian office,herald office sealed,national herald office,ed sealed young indian office,young india office seal,young indian ltd office sealed,ed seals herald office,Hindi News,Latest Update,Sonia Gandhi,Sambit Patra press conference,bjp on herald case,Rahul Gandhi,