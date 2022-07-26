NewsVideos

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra targeted Congress by holding a press conference

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra surrounded the Congress party by holding a press conference. Sambit Patra said, Congress is creating atmosphere, the opposition lacks issues. He said, Congress does not want that there should be an investigation of embezzlement of 5 thousand crores.

|Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 10:12 AM IST
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra surrounded the Congress party by holding a press conference. Sambit Patra said, Congress is creating atmosphere, the opposition lacks issues. He said, Congress does not want that there should be an investigation of embezzlement of 5 thousand crores.

