BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra targeted Rahul Gandhi.

In Delhi today, the Congress made a ruckus against the Modi government at the Center regarding inflation. During this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Modi fiercely. After which BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit back at Rahul Gandhi while holding a press conference.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 05:30 PM IST

