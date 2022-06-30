NewsVideos

BJP starts preparations to form government in Maharashtra

The political crisis that has been going on in Maharashtra for the last 9 days has finally come to an end. Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation while giving an address through Facebook and then submitted the resignation to the Governor. In such a situation, now the rebel MLAs and BJP are preparing to form the government.

|Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 09:54 AM IST
