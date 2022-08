BJP suspends Raja Singh for controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed

Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, who made controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed, has been suspended by the BJP. The party has sent him a notice and has sought a reply on the statement in 10 days.

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

