NewsVideos

BJP targets Ashok Gehlot for his statement of rape

Giving an absurd statement on rape, Rajasthan CM Gehlot has said that since the law to hang the accused of rape, there has been an increase in the cases of murder of women. BJP's reaction has come to the fore on this statement of Ashok Gehlot. BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has said that Gehlot is giving absurd statements instead of security.

|Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 04:56 PM IST
Giving an absurd statement on rape, Rajasthan CM Gehlot has said that since the law to hang the accused of rape, there has been an increase in the cases of murder of women. BJP's reaction has come to the fore on this statement of Ashok Gehlot. BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has said that Gehlot is giving absurd statements instead of security.

All Videos

India created history in triple jump, won gold and silver medals
7:8
India created history in triple jump, won gold and silver medals
After Sri Lanka, the situation in Bangladesh is deteriorating.
3:15
After Sri Lanka, the situation in Bangladesh is deteriorating.
Savita Punia's exclusive conversation with Zee News
1:28
Savita Punia's exclusive conversation with Zee News
Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu made it to the final
0:41
Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu made it to the final
India's glory in boxing; won two gold
9:9
India's glory in boxing; won two gold

Trending Videos

7:8
India created history in triple jump, won gold and silver medals
3:15
After Sri Lanka, the situation in Bangladesh is deteriorating.
1:28
Savita Punia's exclusive conversation with Zee News
0:41
Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu made it to the final
9:9
India's glory in boxing; won two gold
Ashok Gehlot on rape statement,ashok gehlot on rape,Ashok Gehlot,ashok gehlot statement,ashok gehlot statement on rape,ashok gehlot news,ashok gehlot controversial statement,rajasthan cm ashok gehlot,ashok gehlot speech,CM Ashok Gehlot,ashok gehlot latest news,ashok gehlot news today,rajasthan cm ashok gehlot statement on rape,ashok gehlot comment on rape,ashok gehlot breaking news,ashok gehlot on rape case,ashok gehlot cm,Congress,BJP,