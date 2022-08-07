BJP targets Ashok Gehlot for his statement of rape

Giving an absurd statement on rape, Rajasthan CM Gehlot has said that since the law to hang the accused of rape, there has been an increase in the cases of murder of women. BJP's reaction has come to the fore on this statement of Ashok Gehlot. BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has said that Gehlot is giving absurd statements instead of security.

| Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

