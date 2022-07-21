NewsVideos

BJP targets Gandhi family

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has targeted the Congress and the Gandhi family by holding a press conference. He has said that the assets of Congress are in the pocket of the family and Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are on bail. The country should know the truth. Today ED will question Sonia Gandhi.

|Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 12:03 PM IST
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has targeted the Congress and the Gandhi family by holding a press conference. He has said that the assets of Congress are in the pocket of the family and Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are on bail. The country should know the truth. Today ED will question Sonia Gandhi.

All Videos

National Herald Case: Priyanka will go to ED office with Sonia
8:15
National Herald Case: Priyanka will go to ED office with Sonia
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will go to the ED office for questioning today
7:30
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will go to the ED office for questioning today
Presidential Election Result 2022: Preparations for celebration in the village of Draupadi Murmu
8:57
Presidential Election Result 2022: Preparations for celebration in the village of Draupadi Murmu
National Herald Case: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot holds press conference
5:10
National Herald Case: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot holds press conference
National Herald Case: Sonia-Rahul are on bail - BJP
1:37
National Herald Case: Sonia-Rahul are on bail - BJP

Trending Videos

8:15
National Herald Case: Priyanka will go to ED office with Sonia
7:30
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will go to the ED office for questioning today
8:57
Presidential Election Result 2022: Preparations for celebration in the village of Draupadi Murmu
5:10
National Herald Case: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot holds press conference
1:37
National Herald Case: Sonia-Rahul are on bail - BJP
bjp on congress,ravi shankar prasad on gandhi family,National Herald case,sonia gandhi national herald case,National Herald,rahul gandhi national herald case,national herald case sonia gandhi,what is national herald case,national herald case explained,rahul gandhi national herald,national herald case latest news,national herald case in hindi,national herald case latest,national herald case news,National Herald scam,sonia gandhi national herald,