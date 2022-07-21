BJP targets Gandhi family
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has targeted the Congress and the Gandhi family by holding a press conference. He has said that the assets of Congress are in the pocket of the family and Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are on bail. The country should know the truth. Today ED will question Sonia Gandhi.
